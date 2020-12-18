Pa. National Guard called in to assist Crawford County Care Center due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Pennsylvania National Guard was called in to help one area senior care facility.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused the Crawford County Care Center to need extra staff and they reached out to the National Guard for assistance.

The personnel include one nurse and five CNA’s. They are also helping with maintenance and cleaning.

Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry says this is nothing out of the ordinary.

“It’s a week by week assessment. On Monday morning they will say ‘Obviously with COVID, you will get employees that come back off of quarantine. Maybe you need less help in laundry but you still need help as an aid.’ Every Monday, they are going to re-evaluate and determine if they are still needed to be there or not.” Henry said.

Henry says the National Guard has helped other care centers in Crawford County.