PA National Guard meets with Pleasant Ridge Manor over COVID-19 outbreak at facility

Mary Beth Pfister, The Director of Social Services and Community Relations for Pleasant Ridge Manor, confirms to JET 24 Action News that the Pennsylvania National Guard has met with the facility. on Thursday afternoon.

The PA National Guard will provide an assessment to Pleasant Ridge Manor and they will provide resources to the facility.

There are currently 95 cases of COVID-19 at the Pleasant Ridge Manor facility.

This is a developing story. You can find the latest on this story anytime on YourErie.com.