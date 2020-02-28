PA officials warn of potential 2020 census scams

The Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) is warning Pennsylvanians of potential 2020 census scams.

“An accurate Census is a fair Census and using the 2020 Census as a way to confuse and scam residents of the commonwealth is unacceptable,” said Secretary Dennis Davin, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), in a news release. “The real Census questionnaire is short and clear, so we encourage any Pennsylvania resident who receives a questionable document in the mail to contact their local Census hub, which is the most reliable resource for clarification, with any doubts, questions, or concerns.”

Pennsylvanians can respond to the 2020 census by mail or online. Census day is April 1, 2020.

As census day approaches, the DCED is reminding residents not to respond to anything that asks for your social security number, bank or credit card information, your mothers maiden name, money or donations, or anything on behalf of a political party.

The U.S. Census Bureau will never ask for that information. If someone claiming to be from the U.S. Census Bureau contacts you via email, phone, or in-person and asks for any of this information, it is a scam.

Below are helpful tips to protect Pennsylvanians during the 2020 Census collection period:

If you receive a survey or letter in the mail, check that the return address is from Jeffersonville, Indiana.

You can contact contact rumors@census.gov or visit the U.S. Census Bureau website for more information about scams related to the census. You can also visit https://www.pa.gov/census/ for census information.