PA, Ohio, and New York Country Fair’s to donate all coffee proceeds from August 13, 2019 to families of fire victims

Country Fair has announced it will donate all coffee proceeds from all stores throughout Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, to the fund being created for the victims of a tragic Day Care fire.

“In response to the absolutely tragic loss of life this weekend, which devastated one of our own employee’s families, as well as the Erie community in which we are so deeply embedded, Country Fair will donate all proceeds from coffee sales on Tuesday, August 13, to the fund set up for the families,” said Steve Seymour, Director of Personnel.

He added, “This heartbreaking incident encourages us all to hold one another close and rally as a community around those who need us. Our hearts are breaking for the families of these children, for our brave firefighters, and rescue personnel.”