Pa. ranked 6th most charitable state

In the season of giving, a new study shows Pennsylvania is one of the richest and most generous states in the country.

WalletHub looked at volunteer participation and charitable giving for all 50 states, and the commonwealth finished sixth best. Some of the measured metrics include volunteer rates, number of people collecting or distributing food, number of people donating money and number of charities per capita, among others.

The study used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Corporation for National & Community Service, Education Commission of the States, Fraser Institute, Cogency Global, US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Internal Revenue Service, Feeding America, Charity Navigator, Windows USA, Google Ads and Gallup.

Bordering Pennsylvania, Maryland (2nd), Virginia (7th), Ohio (9th) and New York (17th) all received rankings in the Top 20. New Jersey received the 30th best ranking, and West Virginia finished 45th.

