Pennsylvania has once again been ranked the worst state for tick-borne illnesses in the entire united states by the Department of Health.

Despite preventative measures, the commonwealth continues to be a hotspot.

Ticks have become beyond pervasive throughout the entire commonwealth and by a wide margin compared to other states.

Over a three-year span, Pennsylvania recorded over 43,000 tick-borne disease cases. The next closest count was by the state of New York with just over 24,000 cases.

“By in large, in this area of the country, Lyme [disease] is the big one. The northeastern United States is where Lyme was first identified,” said Dr. John Kalata, D.O., osteopathic medicine.

Lyme disease has always been the prime concern when those infected realize they have a bulls-eye-shaped mark, but ticks need to attach for 24 to 36 hours before any disease is transmitted.

“Sometimes if there are symptoms with that rash, it would be fever, fatigue, sometimes joint pain and those might be indicative of acute Lyme. There are complications with Lyme later — heart involvement, neurological involvement and arthritis,” Kalata added.

Ticks absolutely love green, lush and damp environments that they thrive in. One local expert explained what to do in these situations.

“It’s safe to wear long pants, to wear boots and to wear white socks that you can spot a tick on if you should pick one up. Dark-colored pants are a bad idea,” said Anne Desarro, environmental education supervisor at Presque Isle State Park.

Desarro added they still encourage people to enjoy the park and that more paths and trails are mowed regularly and likely aren’t home to tick.

However, you can never be too safe or too prepared.

“Always check yourself after enjoying the outdoors,” she added.