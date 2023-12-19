If it seems like you’re shelling out more and more every time you go to the grocery store, you’re not imagining things.

According to a new consumer affairs report, Pennsylvania ranks highest in the nation when it comes to the rising cost of food.

Pennsylvania has seen an 8.2% increase in the cost of food. The second highest was Vermont and Maryland at 7%.

While food shouldn’t be considered a luxury, it’s getting harder and harder for many people in our community to put food on the table.

As inflation continues to squeeze our pocketbooks, the effects are being felt at places like the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“We are approximately 30 to 35% increase now in the number of individuals that we are serving each week and each month, so it’s been a very large uptick and a very quick uptick,” said Breanna Watts, Second Harvest Food Bank.

A need so great, that hasn’t been seen in our community in a while.

“Yeah, it is shocking and it should be shocking for everybody to know that there are so many people in our community who are food insecure or do not know where their next meal is coming from,” Watts added.

But food inflation isn’t just increasing the need at local food banks… it’s also impacting their buying power.

“Obviously, the food we purchase, $1 goes a lot further at the food bank than it would at your grocery store. However, we have seen that same uptick in cost for products that we are purchasing,” she went on to say.

And for many families, that price hike means a change in what they put in their grocery cart.

The owner of a local market said inflation hasn’t necessarily changed the amount of food people are buying, but when it comes to meat it has definitely changed the type of food.

At Bellos Market, Joseph Bello said as beef prices continue to rise, he’s seeing more people fill their carts with chicken.

“I don’t think for holiday meals, I think holiday meals are special to family time. People will go that little extra mile and spend a little bit more money, but I think when it comes time to value, they are buying a lot of poultry. Our poultry sales are way high right now,” said Bello.

Bello added if you’re able to buy in bulk, you’ll get more for your money.

“If they can’t go through 40 pounds of chicken, they will split it with a neighbor. They’ll split it with the sister-in-law or the brother-in-law, they’ll do that,” he said.

If you or someone you know needs help putting food on the table, reach out to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

And on the flip side, if you’re able, consider donating to the Second Harvest as a $20 donation buys 44 meals.