PA reports 3,893 new positive COVID-19 cases; first doses of vaccine to 32% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reported an additional 3,893 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

This brings the statewide total of cases to 1,028,750.

In addition, there were 27 new deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 25,120.

There are 2,075 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 420 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

There are 4,143,418 individuals who have tested negative to date.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 1, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 32% of its eligible population, putting it three percentage points ahead of the national average.

Vaccine providers have administered 5,309,424 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, April 1.

1,874,693 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 86,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,682,499 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,557,192 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3: 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.

