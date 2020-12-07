PA reports 480 confirmed flu cases; one flu related death

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Pennsylvania reports 480 confirmed cases of the flu and one flu related death so far this flu season.

The state Department of Health announced today that as of November 28 there have been 480 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and one flu-associated death statewide.

“We are two months into this flu season and 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This is not the time to become complacent in safety practices. Instead, do your part to answer the call to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, download the COVID Alert PA app and follow all of the mitigation efforts in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the flu.”

The department reports flu activity is low across the state, with flu cases in 40 of the 67 counties. 12 flu associated hospitalizations and one death in the 50-64-year-old age group have been reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season.

“COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high and we cannot afford to have a flu epidemic in Pennsylvania at the same time as this global pandemic,” Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky said. “If you have not already done so, get your flu vaccine today. If you have already gotten your flu vaccine this year, thank you for helping Pennsylvanians stay protected together. We know that people who get the flu after being vaccinated have a less severe case and are not sick as long as those who do not get vaccinated. The safety and health of Pennsylvanians remains our number one concern.”

Flu shots are available for anyone six months or older. A list of upcoming flu clinics can be found here. For more information on the 2020-2021 flu season click here.