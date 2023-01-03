Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to be higher than those in neighboring states, especially after the Pennsylvania gas tax just went up 3 cents.

WJET spoke with Pennsylvania residents trying to save money at the pump. At the start of the new year, the Pennsylvania gas tax went up three cents. Meanwhile, gas prices in Pennsylvania are still higher than prices in Ohio and New York.

In Pennsylvania, the average cost of gas per gallon is $3.63 which is more expensive than the national average. However, in Ohio, the average cost of gas per gallon is $3.08.

“Many often wonder to themselves, why is Pennsylvania’s gas price average typically so much more expensive than Ohio, and that is the leading cause because it is one of the highest,” said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs, AAA East Central. “It’s now the second highest gas tax in the entire country, putting Pennsylvania consistently somewhere among the top prices in the country, usually in the top 10.”

Pennsylvania residents pumping gas in Ohio said driving across state lines has become a part of their routine.

“I come here probably once every week, week and a half. Like I said, it’s way cheaper than buying it in Pennsylvania. I got mine for $3.15, you know? And this is a 36-gallon tank, by the time you fill it up that’s quite a big savings, especially every week, week and a half, you have to come over here,” said Ken Lockard, reacting to gas prices.

“There’s always been between a 50 to 70 cent difference. A couple of weeks ago, it was a $1.35 difference. Now, it’s not as much but it’s still a lot cheaper,” said Raymond Armstrong, reacting to gas prices.

AAA also reported average gas prices in New York to be about $3.40, which is higher than the national average but cheaper than Pennsylvania.