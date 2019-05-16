PA Secretary of Education presents final financial improvement plan to Erie School Board Video

Improving the Erie School District's financial status, that's a goal of Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera.

In Erie Thursday, Rivera presented a final version of the district's financial improvement plan. "This isn't a plan where someone from Harrisburg or from the capital comes down and mandates, this is plan that the community school district and the financial officer comes together to create a plan that's very 'Erie- centric' that first and foremost meets the needs of students," said Secretary Rivera.

The financial improvement plan was ordered after the district received $14 million from the commonwealth.

A state-appointed financial administrator, Charles Zogby, has been working on the five-year improvement plan for more than a year. "This is a local plan, this is a school district plan, inclusive of their community at large that focuses on the needs of Erie and Erie students," Rivera added.

In a letter to Zogby, Secretary Rivera outlined things a financial plan should include.

Some of those things are: performance goals, benchmarks and timetables to improve the financial performance and ensure fiscal solvency of the district and cash flow analysis. "Even when we look at finances, it's about investing in the right areas to continue provide opportunities and much needed services to their students," said Rivera.



