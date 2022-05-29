As a way to honor U.S. veterans that served our country, the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home held a special ceremony.

It was a ceremony that’s been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19, but now this ceremony made a return for families and community members to be part of once again.

It’s Memorial Day weekend. A time to honor the men and women who have sacrificed their lives defending our country.

“It’s a long standing honored tradition to be able to commemorate Memorial Day here with the Erie community,” said Ken Vybiral, Volunteer Resources Coordinator.

The Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home held a special ceremony on May 29.

It was a community supported event that included live music from local musicians. Members of the McDowell High School Air Force ROTC were also present at this event to present the colors.

“An MIA and POW remembrance will also occur. So this is really a well rounded program that Erie can take a lot of pride in,” said Vybiral.

The names of veterans who have passed in the last year that were living at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home were announced during this ceremony.

The property also includes a four acre cemetery that serves as the final resting place to more than 1,300 veterans.

“Memorial Day is set aside for those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. They are not forgotten,” said Vybiral.

After a two year hiatus, families, community members, and veterans were happy to have this ceremony back for Memorial Day weekend.

“It brings a lot of people together. They think of family in the past, whether it’s a grandfather or a father, brother, who did give the ultimate sacrifice. So they come together and celebrate the legacy,” said Joe Benacci, Director of Erie County Veteran Affairs.

People said that they are happy to be able to hold the ceremony again because it is important to continue honoring those who served.