Pa State Police announces scam targeting registered sex offenders

HARRISBURG ­— The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) issued a warning on Friday about a telephone scam to defraud those individuals who are mandated to comply with Pennsylvania’s Sex Offender Registry.

The scam begins with a telephone call from an individual who claims to be a law enforcement official to an offender listed on the PSP Megan’s Law website. The caller claims the offender is not in compliance with their registration requirements, and sometimes, the caller claims to hold a warrant for the offender’s arrest. The caller also claims the issue can be resolved if the offender obtains some form of cash card and arranges a money transfer.

PSP does not solicit convicted sex offenders for any type of monetary compensation to gain compliance with registration requirements. Anyone who receives a telephone call like this should not initiate any type of financial transaction.

Instead, PSP advises they attempt to verify the caller’s phone, obtain as much information as possible about the caller, take detailed notes about the caller’s instructions and immediately report the call to their local law enforcement agency.

Issues concerning compliance with registration requirements can only be resolved by an offender appearing at an approved registration site or by personal contact with a law enforcement official.

Registrants may contact the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Section at 1-866-771-3170 with any questions regarding their compliance status.

