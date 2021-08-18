Pa State Police need public’s help in Sam’s Club theft

The Erie Station of the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Aug. 11th between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at Sam’s Club on Peach Street.

Video surveillance captured the suspect disabling the security system at an electronics kiosk and waiting for store associates to leave the area. He then stole the laptop and placed it into a dark-colored backpack and left the store on a bicycle, possibly a mountain bike.

The laptop is a 14-inch HP Pavilion touchscreen Intel Core I5-1135G7, valued at $829.

Suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with a thin build, wearing baggy denim jeans and a light-colored long sleeve shirt with a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with any information can contact Trooper Wilson at 814-898-1641.

