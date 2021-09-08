Pa State Police seek the public’s help identifying theft suspect

The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for information from the public about a suspect in a theft from Tuesday.





On Sept. 7th at around 7 p.m., the man pictured above committed a retail theft at the Peach Street Wal-Mart in Summit Township. occurred at the Wal-Mart, located at 1825 Downs Drive, Summit Township.

State Police are trying to identify the pictured unknown man. If anyone has any information or knows the identity of the subject, please contact Trooper Scott Guerriero at (814) 898-1641.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.