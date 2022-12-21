On Wednesday, Dec. 21st, State Sen. Dan Laughlin introduced a new piece of legislation that would amend the Pa. Constitution to require voters to present a valid form of identification to vote in an election.

In a press release obtained by Your Erie, the state senator cited a poll conducted by Franklin & Marshall College that stated 74% of voters support requiring voters to present valid ID at the polls. “This proposal would help to enhance election integrity by adding another layer of security to our elections, something that would also increase voter confidence,” Sen. Laughlin said in the press release.

This measure was approved last session by the state House of Representatives and Senate. If passed again this session, the proposed amendment would be placed on the ballot for Pennsylvania voters to decide.

35 states already have laws requiring or requesting some form identification when voting. States including Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Tennessee and Wisconsin have photo ID requirements.

