Pa Supreme Court sides with Judge Trucilla in ethics dispute

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court backed Judge John Trucilla in an ethics dispute with fellow Judge Stephanie Domitrovich.

The issue is whether a judge can rule on a case brought by a family member.

Judge John Trucilla was President Judge in 2019 when he ruled that it is an ethical violation for Judge Domitrovich to rule on a case brought by her son, who was a lawyer with LECOM.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed.

Judge Trucilla has no comment other than to say he will abide by the decision.

