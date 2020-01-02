PA Turnpike reminds travelers of 2020 toll increase to begin Jan. 5

The PA Turnpike Commission (PTC) today reminded customers that beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2020, tolls will increase six percent for cash, E-ZPass and TOLL BY PLATE customers.

The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers.

The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $3.70 to $4.00 for E-ZPass and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash.

The cashless toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $5.30 to $5.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $7.20 to $7.70 for those who use PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE.

Since 2009 the PTC has increased tolls annually to fulfill a funding obligation required by Act 44 of 2009. As a result, the PTC has delivered more than $6 billion in funding to PennDOT in the last decade. By law, these payments support mass transit statewide, with the bulk of funding supporting transit in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The PA Turnpike Commission strives to provide a reliable roadway that outpaces national averages in ride quality, safety and incident-response rates. More than 85 percent of the PTC’s capital plan reflects a focus on mobility and safety. To date more than 144 miles of its roadway system, which turns 80 years old this year, have been reconstructed.

To check toll rates for any Turnpike trip visit https://www.paturnpike.com/toll/tollmileage.aspx.