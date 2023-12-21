(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman is being charged after being found with drugs and over 3,000 unstamped cigarettes.

PSP Lewis Run was on a routine patrol on State Route 219 in Bradford Township, McKean County, when they made a traffic stop near South Avenue and East Warren Road around 1:23 p.m. on Dec. 13.

According to a report, police found the driver — a 45-year-old Enola, PA, woman — in possession of a controlled substance and 3,400 unstamped cigarettes during the stop, and police then filed charges against her.