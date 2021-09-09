PACA Arts Center to debut local artist exhibit on Friday

A new art exhibit will open in Downtown Erie on Friday, featuring the work of local artists.

It is a family friendly walk through exhibit, called Noodlefish Art Experiences.

Program director Margot Wolfe said she is excited to open the interactive experience to the public. She said she drew inspiration from other exhibits.

“When you have something immersive, it’s all around you,” said Wolfe. “Everything that I have been to that has been immersive from Pittsburgh from some other exhibits around the country, it’s all around you. You feel part of it you are not just a viewer you are a participant in the art.”

Tickets for adults are $5 and children under 10 can enter for free.

