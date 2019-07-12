PACA building being restored

It’s party time for one downtown building as the tenant’s celebrate the restoration of the building’s outside, and a new space on the inside.

That building is the P.A.C.A. building at 1505 State Street. All of the windows have been restored with historical accuracy in the building. Visitors will also see a new gallery space where artists working in the building, and others, can find customers for their artwork.

“Believe it or not, this is the 120 anniversary of the creation of the building this month, almost this weekend, so we’re very excited that we put the window back where it belongs and we’re throwing a little bit of a party,” said Mark Tanenbaum, P.A.C.A. Executive Director.