PACA building one step closer to getting a roof replacement after securing funding through the city’s Enterprise Zone Revolving Loan Fund

A deal is now closed to help finance a new roof on a building downtown.

The PACA building is one step closer to getting a roof replacement after securing funding through the city’s Enterprise Zone Revolving Loan Fund.

It was explained that the city partnered with the organizations bank in order to ensure these dollars go to the renovation project.

“Given the situation we’re in now it’s always a challenge to get financing that you need and it’s even more challenging now. To be able to partner with them and their bank to get this done it was important to the city because PACA is a very important community partner,” said Chris Groner, Vice President of Financing and Lending at ECRDA.

PACA was awarded $117,000 through the city’s fund.