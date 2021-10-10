PACA holds volunteer day to prepare for upcoming performance

The Performing Arts Collective Alliance held a volunteer day today.

The staff needed assistance with taking all of the decorations off the stage in preparations for the next performance.

After a performance the staff usually strips the stage and looks for volunteers to help assist.

Matt Tanenbaum, the Executive Director, said that he was hoping for about 25 volunteers for this event.

“We would love more volunteers and we are always open for people to come. We are a community arts center. Volunteers are the bread and butter of our community service,” said Mark Tanenbaum, Executive Director of PACA.

The next performance is a show called “Now and Then” and will take place on November 5th.

