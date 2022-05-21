The Performing Artists Collective Alliance hosted “Ben Franklin-An Ingenious Life” this weekend with the show being entirely a one man show.

PACA is opening its doors on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a performance, along with a matinee on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The play will follow the life events of Ben Franklin and share some light on his legacy.

The show was written by Actor Ray Flynt who will also be performing the show as well.

Flint was able to explain just what makes Ben Franklin so interesting.

“I’ve found Ben Franklin to be a fascinating character in history. I don’t know that there’s ever been a person that had success in as many fields as Franklin did,” said Ray Flint, Actor.

This weekend is the only time that the show will run in Erie. If you are unable to attend in person, PACA is offering online viewing opportunities.