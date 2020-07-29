PACA receives more than $10,000 in grants for modern upgrades

An historic building downtown is getting some help in getting up to speed with modern regulations.

The Performing Arts Collective Alliance, or PACA, is receiving more than $10,000 through a commodore grant to upgrade restrooms to the requirements of the American with Disabilities Act.

The building is used by artists for performance pieces and also as a marketplace to sell their artwork and getting ADA compliant bathroom is a necessity to keep the building open.

“It’s very hard to retrofit an old building to modern code and we’re just doing the very best we can. We have a great architect in Rob Marz and that’s helping us tremendously.” said Mark Tanenbaum.

The grant won’t cover all of the costs, so some additional fundraising is also being planned.