PACA receives new sign outside of the building on State Street

A new sign is shining bright on State Street.

The Performing Arts Collective Alliance received a new sign outside of the building.

Once passed by the Historical Society, the sign was mounted through Fast Signs on Friday.

The new sign will also have a controller which will allow for PACA to change it’s colors for different events.

“Our goal is to have something beautiful and something that is artistic and benefits the community at large and certainly our little neck of the woods here on State Street,” said Mark Tanenbaum, Executive Director of PACA.

Funding for the sign is from PACA and the Sisters of Saint Joseph.