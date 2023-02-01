The Performing Artists Collective Alliance of Erie (PACA) could soon be nominated for a historic designation.

Representatives from PACA want the designation for their building, the Mayer Building, which has been on State Street for more than a century. If approved, this historic designation would amend the zoning ordinance which would allow the organization to receive grant funding.

“It’s important for PACA to become designated on the local historic register so that we are able to continue to serve the public in our very historic property and make the property look beautiful for the community,” said Mark Tanenbaum, executive director of PACA.

PACA would be the first building included on the city’s new historical preservation list.