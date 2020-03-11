PACA searching for alternative funding for new roof

PACA is looking for alternative funding for their new roof.

Today, PACA heard from a funding source called Plug Smart. The group draws from private to public funding. Mark Tanenbaum, PACA’s Executive Director says the plan would benefit PACA as well as the entire Erie community.

“I think it’s a great opportunity. There are some hurdles that would have to be done to make it available in our county. If those are met and they do it on time, they have a new roof by October.” Tanenbaum said.

Tanenbaum says it will be around $100,000 to compete the base of the roof.