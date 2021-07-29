PACA to host free, two-day event ‘Attack of the PACA comes Back(a)!’

Erie’s Performing Artists Collective Alliance (PACA) is hosting a free, two-day entertainment event this weekend.

The event is called “Attack of the PACA comes Back(a)!” which will include theatre, music, poetry, dance and, of course, art.

The executive director of PACA is encouraging residents to get back on track in being exposed to different diverse media of arts and culture.

“The arts were shut down for so long and now the arts are back, and we’re hoping people can come back to the arts,” said Mark Tannenbaum, executive director, PACA.

The event is taking place at PACA, located at 1505 State Street, from 6 to 11:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.

