Community Health Net CEO appointed to PACHC Board of Directors

On Tuesday, Community Health Net (CHN) announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Craig Ulmer, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers (PACHC).

The organization serves more than 917,000 patients annually at 330-plus sites in underserved rural and urban areas.

“It is an honor to be chosen for such important role in support of a vital state-wide institution that fights to ensure affordable, quality health care for all,“ said Craig Ulmer, CEO of Community Health Net. “I am proud to represent our underserved communities in Erie and throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.“

PACHC’s Board of Directors is composed of Community Health Center chief executive officers throughout the commonwealth. The network of health centers includes Community Health Centers, Rural Health Clinics, and other like-mission providers.

“The decision of our members to elect Craig Ulmer to our Board of Directors was both logical and natural,” said Cheri Rinehart, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers. “He is a capable and proven leader who has managed to shape a successful community health care center in the state’s third largest city. Craig is truly committed to the health center mission of improving access to equitable, quality, affordable medical, dental and behavioral health care.”

Ulmer, a 35-year veteran of CHN, assumed the role of CEO in 2017, shortly after the company completed an intensive strategic planning process. Since his arrival, Community Health Net was named “Best-in-Class Equity Performer” by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in 2021, amid the global pandemic.

