Packed crowds greet 'Mercy Me' at Crawford County Fair Video

It was Christian music night at the Crawford County Fair.

The Band, 'Mercy Me,' along with special guests 10th Avenue North singing to a packed crowd. Their most popular song, 'I Can Only Imagine,' was the first digital single in Christian music history to be certified platinum and double-platinum.

Lead Singer of Mercy Me, Bart Millard, says, "...I think every stop is special. It's what we've been called to do. It's what we've been doing for 24 years and we try not to take it for granted".

Mercy Me has had 27 songs reach number one across Christian radio.

We'll have more for you tonight on this on Jet 24 Action News at 5 and 6.