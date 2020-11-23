Packing underway for Operation Christmas Child

It’s a small gift that can make a big difference.

Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse are preparing for Operation Christmas Child by boxing toys, hygiene products and school supplies for children across the world.

Kathy Schrieffer, Area Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child says, “They’ll go from here, onto trucks down in Baltimore, where they will be processed and sent out to children in 100 different countries. It’s a simple project people can do.”

More than 11,000 shoe boxes from Erie, Warren and Crawford counties will be sent to children affected by war, disease and famine.

Volunteers say one box can change a child’s life, by giving them items needed for a successful future.

Pam Niedhammer, Media Support for Operation Christmas Child says, “These supplies, that might not mean a whole lot to us, mean a lot to them.”

Children are expected to receive their shoe boxes by Christmas.

If you’re interested in donating, you can donate a shoebox to First Alliance Church by November 23rd between 10AM and 1PM.