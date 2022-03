The pain at the pump continues as gas prices are on another rise since last week.

According to AAA, the current average price for regular gas in Pennsylvania is about $4.18.

Just a week ago in Pennsylvania, gas was at $3.75.

Here in Erie County, the current average for gas is $4.04.

The national average is $4.00.