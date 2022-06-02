(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking to identify a pair of suspects who allegedly stole boots from a local retail establishment.

A male suspect and female suspect allegedly stole the boots (a $169.99 value) from Boot Bar in Summit Township. They had concealed the boots in a bag. They fled the scene in a white sedan, possibly a BMW, a PSP report said.

The theft happened at about 12:15 p.m. on May 27.

PSP is asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Roache of PSP Erie at (814) 898-1641.