PAL hosts graduation from Junior Police Academy

Family, friends and mentors of 15 cadets from the Erie Police Athletic League (PAL) saw their students graduate from the week-long Junior Police Academy.

The ceremony was to honor the middle and high school students taking part of what goes on in law enforcement and how the justice system manages accused and convicted criminals.

Several of those students had the chance to meet with local district justices, including the Erie County coroner.

Na’ilah Crawford, an 8th grade student, said the camp has motivated her to stay interested in law enforcement.

“I always wanted to be on the SWAT Team, so it motivated me more to want to be on it,” Crawford said.

PAL coordinator, Sgt. Tom Lenox, said it was great to see such promising students taking an interest in the academy.

“So today was basically their reward and their paycheck, so to speak, for all the time, commitment, and dedication, passion that they gave all week,” Lenox said.

Lenox said the PAL will continue at the Boys and Girls Club next week.

