Palmiero Mobility showcases handicap accessible cars

Multiple groups have come together to make transportation easier for everyone in the area.

Toyota Palmiero in Meadville and Braun Ability showcased new handicap accessible cars. The new asset to the dealership will be called Palmiero Mobility.

The dealership has spent the last couple of weeks learning more about the vehicles and although they are excited to get these on the lot, the owners said they cannot wait to learn more about the cars from customers.

“I just think the neat thing is that we now have learned a lot from some different people, but if there is anybody in the community that wants to teach us just a little bit more, or explain what they can do, or what we can do for them, we are really open to any ideas,” said Allison Palmiero Brady, President and General manager, Palmiero Toyota.

The cars are now available for purchase.