Palmiero Toyota in Meadville launches it’s 11th annual Give Back Program

Dozens of Crawford County non-profit organizations are looking to win thousands of dollars from a local car dealer.

Palmiero Toyota over in Meadville has launched it’s 11th annual Give Back Program.

Forty one local charitable organizations are vying for this year’s prize money.

You can see all of the charities listed in front of the dealership located on Conneaut Lake Road.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of every vehicle sold throughout the year is given back to the community.

“Forty one charities please come in and vote. The first week we had 692 people vote, so we’re having good success. Good luck to all the charities,” said Allison Palmiero Brady, Owner of Palmiero Toyota.

You can vote for your favorite non-profit once a day until November 30th.

A formal presentation will take place at the dealership on Giving Tuesday which is on Tuesday December 1st.