Palmiero Toyota launching 11th annual Give Back program

Dozens of Crawford County non-profit organizations are looking to win thousands of dollars from a local car dealer.

Palmiero Toyota in Meadville has launched its 11th annual give back program.

41 local charitable organizations are vying for this year’s prize money.

You can see all of them in front of the dealership on Conneaut Lake Road.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of every vehicle sold throughout the year is given back to the community.

“41 charities, please come in and vote. The first week we had 692 vote, so we’re having good success. Good luck to all the charities.” said Allison Palmiero-Brady, Owner of Palmiero Toyota in Meadville.

You can vote for your favorite non-profit once a day until November 30th. A formal presentation will take place at the dealership on Giving Tuesday, December 1st.