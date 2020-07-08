PALS program underway in Erie giving kids a safe place to learn about police work

Many questions remain on the best way to bridge the gap between police officers and young people, particularly young people of color.

We take a look at one local effort with a lot of potential where kids and police officers can be pals.

The Police Athletic League, or what is better known as PALS, looks to not only give local kids an outlet to enjoy the outdoors, but also create a safe place for kids to learn about police work.

Changes were made so that way there was not any strikeouts.

One camper was excited when it came to kicking off this years pals program.

“It’s cool that we can still play and do what we did before the coronavirus, so it is actually really exciting to do,” said Jasper Upshaw, Camper.

Typically kids would join in on a week long camp, but due to COVID-19 this year there will be smaller groups who are brought to the Boys and Girls Club.

While there is fun to be had, this camp also looks to be a key part in helping the relationship between the police force and the community, especially during times like this.

“It does give these kids a familiar face to go to in the community, not even if something is wrong. Just when you are patrolling, kids will come up to your car when they recognize you and just come up to you and start talking and I think that’s huge,” said Hayden Foltz, Erie Police Department.

Not only do the kids have someone new to recognize, but they also gain an understanding of who they are.

“At first I was kind of nervous and then when I started just to chill and learn about them, I thought it would be really cool to learn about officers and learn that they don’t just arrest people, they are good people,” said Xavion Crockett, Camper.

Crockett also claimed that if the kids grow older and learn as much about the officers as they do now then they could become officers in the future.

It is not just the kids who are learning something.

“I think that the officers a lot of the times get as much out of this as the kids do. We get to know the kids better and their lifestyles, the different cultures they come from and it helps us understand them better,” said Robert McDonald, Retired Police Officer.

This is leading to a summer full of cheer. PALS will take place every Monday and Wednesday.