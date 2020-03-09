Pam Masi named Erie Art Museum interim executive director

The Erie Art Museum has announced that former NWPA Red Cross executive director Pam Masi has been named the Erie Art Museum’s interim executive director.

Masi will begin as interim executive director in early April 2020.

“It was very important to us that we put a person in place who fits the current needs of the Art Museum,” said Andona Zacks-Jordan, President of the Board of Directors. “Ms. Masi has the expertise to lead our team during this transitional phase. We are pleased she is on board.”

Masi was the Red Cross executive director for 12 years. Before that, she was the vice president of communications and fundraising for the MS Society.

“We recognize the remarkable staff of the Erie Art Museum for operating with professionalism and commitment to the organization. They haven’t missed a beat,” Zacks-Jordan acknowledges. “The work of the Museum will continue to move forward under Ms. Masi’s direction.”

“I look forward to working with the Museum’s skilled staff, the board, its donors and sponsors,” said Masi. “With renewed focus, the Museum can continue its momentum forward. I am pleased to be a part of this transition and encourage the community to continue to support the Museum through membership, programming, and visits. It is a valuable asset to the region.”

The Art Museum is currently preparing for the 97th annual Harry & Nicole Martin Spring Show, turning over a few of its exhibits, as well as, its annual fundraiser, ARTrageous, now in its fifth year.