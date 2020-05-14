Pandemic causing millions to file for unemployment just within last week

COVID-19 continues to impact the economy and causing millions of Americans to file for unemployment just in the last week.

The total number of unemployed currently stands at roughly 36 million.

Nearly three million of those seeking financial aid filed within the last seven days. Last week’s pace of new applications is still four times the the record high that prevailed before the Coronavirus struck hard in March.

“Unfortunately, the answer really depends on how rapidly we can develop a vaccine or other therapeutic measures. Without that, I’m afraid consumers may still feel reluctant to go out to go shopping or out to restaurants and that still may hold down the economy somewhat.” said Ken Louie, Director of the Economic Research Institute of Erie.

The Labor Department saying that most economists are forecasting that the official unemployment rate could reach 18 percent or higher in May before potentially declining by summer.