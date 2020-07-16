Pandemic Causing Shortage of New License Plates

The pandemic appears to be causing a shortage of new license plates.

The owner of Z’s Notary on Pine Street in Erie said a lot of customers have been coming in with only a title recently and looking for a new plate.

This week he drove to Harrisburg to pick up 300 new license plates.

“And they told me that there is a shortage of employees and they are not running at full capacity, they are running at about 75% of their employees, so there is a shortage and they are behind,” said Zuhair Noori, the owner of Z’s Notary.

Noori said it will take about four to six weeks to get your order of new plates when it typically would take only one week.