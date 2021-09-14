Pandemic depression cases down from January in Pa and nationwide

A woman walks past pictures made by AJ Stetson, part of his “Masked NYC” exhibition, on the Upper West Side area of Manhattan New York on November 27, 2020. – Artists are taking over New York storefronts made empty by the coronavirus pandemic, receiving invaluable free exposure and breathing life into depressed shopping streets. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have cost many people their health as well as their livelihoods. According to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree, 56 percent of Americans were experiencing anxiety or depression in January.

However, as time has passed, the study shows people have begun to adapt to the new conditions, bringing the number of cases down significantly to 32 percent across the nation.

In Pennsylvania, the 24th happiest state, according to a separate study by WalletHub, the number of cases is down to 33 percent of the Commonwealth, a decrease of 18 percent. Unfortunately, as of August 2021, Pennsylvania still has the 12th highest number of cases of anxiety or depression.

To get these results, QuoteWizard combed through data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on each state’s frequency of both conditions from August 2020 to August 2021. Their published results show their findings based on age, gender, ethnicity and education level.

