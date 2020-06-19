Pandemic Relief Telethon raises $200,000 for Erie Zoo

The final numbers from the pandemic relief telethon have been announced marking the most successful telethon JET-24 has ever put on.

The Erie Zoo received a check for $200,000 from Wednesday’s telethon efforts.

Over the course of the day phones were ringing on-stop as well as online donations pouring in.

Zoo President Scott Mitchell said the community support has been overwhelming.

JET-24, FOX-66 and YourErie.com alongside the Erie Community Foundation presented a check for $200,000.

“We really didn’t anticipate being anywhere near those numbers, the day went on it grew and grew,” said Mitchell.

“We are just so grateful for the entire community.”

“I wanted to thank the viewers of Warren, Crawford, and Erie counties for their support of the telethon to raise $200,000 for the animals,” said JET-24/FOX-66/YourErie.com General Manager Steve Freifeld.

The Zukor Club was one of the thousands to make a donation to the Zoo donating $5,000.

“We wish we could have done more,” added Zukor Club President Chris Neville.

“It comes of our gambling revenue and we have to give the money away. If we had more, we would have done more.”

Typically the club will donate to organizations that focus on veterans, children and animals.

“The zoo is a great asset to Erie and who doesn’t love the zoo?,” Neville added.

Erie Community Foundation Mike Batchelor said events like this will help to sustain Erie’s growth.

“At some point our community is going to come back and we need institutions to be strong when we do,” said Batchelor.

With donations raised, they will be divided into several accounts.

Some going towards a Winter months savings, others towards food, with the remaining balance going towards a general account.

“You know this Zoo has touched this community for several generations and I think that really showed itself during this event,” Mitchell said.

“We’re thrilled. It also points to the generosity of this community and frankly great management and leadership of the Zoo over time,” Batchelor said.

“People love this institution.”

The Erie Zoo plans to reopen on Friday, June 26th as Erie County moves into the green phase.