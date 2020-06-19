Pandemic Relief Telethon raises $200,000 for Erie Zoo

The money is continuing to pour in for the “Pandemic Relief Telethon” hosted by JET 24/ FOX 66 on behalf of the Erie Zoo.

A check was presented to the Erie Zoo for $200,000 following the telethon.

Erie Zoo president Scott Mitchell said that he was overwhelmed by the support of the Erie community. The Erie Zoo currently losing more than a $1,000,000 plus. Mitchell adding that the money will be divided between several zoo accounts from winter months saving to a general fund.

“We really don’t anticipate being anywhere near that number. As the day grew and grew, we are just so grateful for the entire community.” Mitchell said.

The Erie Community Foundation matched $20,000 raised by the telethon. Those from JET 24/FOX 66 that presented the check to the Erie Zoo were Sean Lafferty, General Manager Steve Freifeld and Samiar Nefzi.

Mike Batchelor was also in attendance for Friday morning’s check presentation.