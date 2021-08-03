Panera Bread locations in Erie, Cleveland, Akron, and Canton to host walk-in hiring event

Panera Bread recently announced that the company will host a national hiring event on Thursday August 5th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating bakery-cafes.

The Covelli owned and operated Panera Bread locations in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Erie will be participating in the national hiring event.

Interviews will be done on the spot as applicants can simply walk in. All individuals that apply in person at a participating bakery-café will receive a free bakery treat and iced drink.

At the previous company-wide hiring event Covelli Panera Bread locations hosted in the spring, the company provided nearly 150 new jobs in areas it serves.

“We promise individuals the opportunity to grow as far as they want when they join our Panera family”, said Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises. “There is nothing more exciting than seeing a team member advance their career with our company. Internal growth and promotion have always been true values of ours.”

Panera Bread is currently hiring for a variety of positions including managers, overnight bakers, catering coordinators, shift supervisors and hourly associates.

People who are hired may qualify for benefits, bonus opportunities, tips, flexible schedules, and meal discounts. Panera also emphasized the importance of internal growth, as this is a key contributor to the company’s success.

Each bakery-cafe continues to take precautions for employees’ health via meticulous sanitation practices and abiding by all state guidelines. The company’s top priority is the health, safety, and well-being of their existing and future associates.

Individuals who are seeking employment but are unable to attend the hiring event, are encouraged to apply anytime online at Panerabread.jobs or text “bread” to 242424.

