Paper Map Challenge: Could you survive driving in Erie without GPS?

If you believe you know how to find any destination in Erie with your eyes closed, you could receive a grand prize of $1,500.

GetWindstream, an authorized reseller of Windstream, is hosting a Paper Map Challenge for one lucky couple. They will need to find three pre-selected local establishments in seven days, using only a paper map and a compass. The contestants will have seven days to complete the task with no Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps or GPS technology of any kind!

The contest is in response to a survey conducted in London that found that only 18 percent of millenials are confident in their ability to read a paper map. And with GPS technologies getting upgraded in the near future, GetWindstream wanted to test the old-tech knowledge of people who have become dependent on the new technology.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 11. For a list of rules for the contest, click HERE.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.