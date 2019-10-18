Paper shredding event held at Erie’s AAA East Central

Identity theft remains one of the fastest growing areas of cyber crime, to the point where help in keeping your information safe can come from some unlikely places.

The AAA Club on Upper Peach Street is the latest to pitch in, bringing a paper shredding truck to help out.

Members could bring up to five boxes of paper and nonmembers could bring three. It is one of the more popular events they hold.

“When we bring these events to the community, sometimes we have upwards of 300 cars. We can have anywhere between 100 and 300 cars, and if you are taking 3 to 5 boxes a car, yeah, it adds up,” said Jim Garrity, AAA East Central.

AAA also offers other cyber security services to members, citing growing concerns over the problem.