Parade of pups help one local nun celebrate her birthday

A parade of pups helped one local nun celebrate her birthday today.

Nine dogs greeted Sister Mary Paul at the Mercy Motherhouse this morning.

The canines helped the dog lover celebrate her 90th birthday.

The surprise was set up by students and former Mercyhurst University students.

“Sister has touched many lives over the course of her time when working at Mercyhurst. She’s an institution and a mentor for many of the girls,” said Megan McKenna, Student at Mercyhurst University.

The students also wished Sister Mary Paul many more years to come.