Parade of Sail kicked off Erie’s Tall Ships Festival

Crowd watching the Parade of Sail at Erie’s Tall Ships Festival

Whats being called the largest Tall Ships Festival on the Great Lakes this year is officially underway.

Tall Ships Erie 2019 began with the stars of the show in all their glory.

The Parade of Sails was led by Erie’s own Flagship Niagara and a cannon salute as the brig passed Dobbins Landing.

One by one, the dozen Tall Ships entered Presque Isle Bay under sunny skies, with the clouds and the rain from earlier in the day clearing out.

They sailed through the channel flanked by crowds on the North and South Piers. Large numbers of people watched from anywhere they could find a spot on the Bayfront.

“It’s really cool. I didn’t know there would be so many people down here,” said Anne Wilmoth, Pittsburgh native.

“It’s been a beautiful day today, and we get to watch cool ships come in. It feels like you’re stepping into the past and seeing these ships from another era,” said Luke Wilmoth, Pittsburgh native.

“It’s been awesome. It’s a great way to enjoy what Erie has to offer. Something historic, something fun, get out and enjoy the nice weather and just have some family time,” said Angel Clark, Erie resident.

For more information on Erie’s Tall Ships Festival you can visit the schedule of events on their website tallshipserie.org.